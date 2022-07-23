Textbook Question
Factor each trigonometric expression.
cot⁴ x + 3 cot² x + 2
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Factor each trigonometric expression.
cot⁴ x + 3 cot² x + 2
Factor each trigonometric expression.
sin³ α + cos³ α
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos 8θ)/(1 + cos 8θ)]
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
sin θ sec θ
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
[1 - sin²(-θ)]/[1 + cot²(-θ)]
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan² α sin² α = tan² α + cos² α - 1