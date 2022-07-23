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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.20
Chapter 6, Problem 5.20

Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
(1 + tan θ)² - 2 tan θ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by expanding the expression \((1 + \tan \theta)^2\). This is a binomial square, so use the formula \((a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2\).
Apply the formula: \((1 + \tan \theta)^2 = 1^2 + 2 \cdot 1 \cdot \tan \theta + (\tan \theta)^2\).
Simplify the expression: \(1 + 2\tan \theta + \tan^2 \theta\).
Subtract \(2\tan \theta\) from the expanded expression: \(1 + 2\tan \theta + \tan^2 \theta - 2\tan \theta\).
Combine like terms: \(1 + \tan^2 \theta\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Function

The tangent function, denoted as tan(θ), is a fundamental trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle. It can also be expressed in terms of sine and cosine as tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ). Understanding the properties of the tangent function is essential for manipulating expressions involving it.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph

Algebraic Expansion

Algebraic expansion involves applying the distributive property to simplify expressions. In the context of the given expression (1 + tan θ)², this means expanding it to (1 + tan θ)(1 + tan θ), which results in 1 + 2tan θ + tan² θ. Mastery of expansion techniques is crucial for simplifying complex trigonometric expressions.
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Algebraic Operations on Vectors

Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions

Simplification of trigonometric expressions involves reducing them to a more manageable form, often eliminating fractions or quotients. This can include combining like terms, factoring, or using trigonometric identities. In the given problem, simplifying the result after performing the indicated operations is key to achieving a final expression without quotients.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Factor each trigonometric expression.

cot⁴ x + 3 cot² x + 2

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Textbook Question

Factor each trigonometric expression.

sin³ α + cos³ α

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

±√[(1 - cos 8θ)/(1 + cos 8θ)]

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

sin θ sec θ

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

[1 - sin²(-θ)]/[1 + cot²(-θ)]

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

tan² α sin² α = tan² α + cos² α - 1

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