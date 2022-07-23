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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.44
Chapter 6, Problem 5.44

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
1 - 1/sec² x

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1
Recognize that \( \sec^2 x \) is the square of the secant function, which is the reciprocal of the cosine function: \( \sec x = \frac{1}{\cos x} \).
Use the identity \( \sec^2 x = 1 + \tan^2 x \) to express \( \sec^2 x \) in terms of tangent.
Substitute \( \sec^2 x = 1 + \tan^2 x \) into the expression: \( 1 - \frac{1}{\sec^2 x} \).
Simplify the expression: \( 1 - \frac{1}{1 + \tan^2 x} \).
Recognize that the expression simplifies to a constant or a simpler trigonometric function by evaluating the fraction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Fundamental identities, such as the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities, serve as the foundation for simplifying trigonometric expressions. Understanding these identities is crucial for manipulating and simplifying expressions like the one given.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Reciprocal Functions

Reciprocal functions are pairs of trigonometric functions that are defined as the reciprocal of each other. For example, the secant function (sec x) is the reciprocal of the cosine function (cos x), meaning sec x = 1/cos x. Recognizing these relationships allows for easier simplification of expressions involving secant and cosine, as seen in the expression 1 - 1/sec² x.
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Secant, Cosecant, & Cotangent on the Unit Circle

Simplification of Expressions

Simplification of expressions in trigonometry involves rewriting complex expressions in a more manageable form, often using identities. This process can include combining like terms, factoring, or substituting equivalent expressions. In the context of the given expression, simplifying 1 - 1/sec² x requires applying the reciprocal identity and recognizing that sec² x relates to cos² x, leading to a clearer expression.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use identities to correctly complete each sentence.


If cos θ = 0.8 and sin θ = 0.6, then tan(-θ) = ________________.

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin² α + tan² α + cos² α = sec² α

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(1 + sin x + cos x)² = 2(1 + sin x) (1 + cos x)

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Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

sin (3π/4 - x)

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Textbook Question

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

cot α sin α

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

cot² θ(1 + tan² θ)

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