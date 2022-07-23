Reciprocal Functions

Reciprocal functions are pairs of trigonometric functions that are defined as the reciprocal of each other. For example, the secant function (sec x) is the reciprocal of the cosine function (cos x), meaning sec x = 1/cos x. Recognizing these relationships allows for easier simplification of expressions involving secant and cosine, as seen in the expression 1 - 1/sec² x.