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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.52
Chapter 6, Problem 5.52

Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² α + tan² α + cos² α = sec² α

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the Pythagorean identity: \( \sin^2 \alpha + \cos^2 \alpha = 1 \).
Recall the identity for tangent and secant: \( \tan^2 \alpha = \frac{\sin^2 \alpha}{\cos^2 \alpha} \) and \( \sec^2 \alpha = 1 + \tan^2 \alpha \).
Substitute \( \tan^2 \alpha = \frac{\sin^2 \alpha}{\cos^2 \alpha} \) into the equation: \( \sin^2 \alpha + \frac{\sin^2 \alpha}{\cos^2 \alpha} + \cos^2 \alpha = \sec^2 \alpha \).
Combine the terms on the left side over a common denominator: \( \frac{\sin^2 \alpha \cdot \cos^2 \alpha + \sin^2 \alpha + \cos^4 \alpha}{\cos^2 \alpha} \).
Simplify the expression and verify if it equals \( \sec^2 \alpha \), using the identity \( \sec^2 \alpha = 1 + \tan^2 \alpha \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that for any angle α, the relationship sin² α + cos² α = 1 holds true. This fundamental identity is crucial in trigonometry as it connects the sine and cosine functions, allowing for simplifications and transformations in various equations.
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Pythagorean Identities

Definition of Tangent and Secant

Tangent and secant are defined in terms of sine and cosine: tan α = sin α / cos α and sec α = 1 / cos α. Understanding these definitions is essential for manipulating trigonometric identities, as they allow us to express equations in terms of sine and cosine, facilitating verification of identities.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variable where both sides are defined. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities. Recognizing and applying these identities is key to verifying equations and simplifying trigonometric expressions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

1 - 1/sec² x

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(1 + sin x + cos x)² = 2(1 + sin x) (1 + cos x)

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

tan θ cos θ

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Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

sin (3π/4 - x)

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Textbook Question

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

cot α sin α

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

cot² θ(1 + tan² θ)

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