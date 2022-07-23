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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 37
Chapter 6, Problem 37

Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
tan θ = cot(45° + 2θ)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of cotangent in terms of tangent: \(\cot \alpha = \frac{1}{\tan \alpha}\). So the equation \(\tan \theta = \cot(45^\circ + 2\theta)\) can be rewritten as \(\tan \theta = \frac{1}{\tan(45^\circ + 2\theta)}\).
Multiply both sides of the equation by \(\tan(45^\circ + 2\theta)\) to get rid of the fraction: \(\tan \theta \cdot \tan(45^\circ + 2\theta) = 1\).
Use the tangent addition formula to express \(\tan(45^\circ + 2\theta)\): \(\tan(a + b) = \frac{\tan a + \tan b}{1 - \tan a \tan b}\). Here, \(a = 45^\circ\) and \(b = 2\theta\), so \(\tan(45^\circ + 2\theta) = \frac{\tan 45^\circ + \tan 2\theta}{1 - \tan 45^\circ \tan 2\theta}\).
Substitute \(\tan 45^\circ = 1\) into the expression to simplify: \(\tan(45^\circ + 2\theta) = \frac{1 + \tan 2\theta}{1 - \tan 2\theta}\).
Replace \(\tan(45^\circ + 2\theta)\) in the equation \(\tan \theta \cdot \tan(45^\circ + 2\theta) = 1\) with the simplified expression and solve for \(\theta\): \(\tan \theta \cdot \frac{1 + \tan 2\theta}{1 - \tan 2\theta} = 1\). From here, you can proceed to isolate \(\theta\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relationship Between Tangent and Cotangent

Tangent and cotangent are reciprocal trigonometric functions, where cot(α) = 1/tan(α). Understanding this relationship allows us to rewrite cotangent expressions in terms of tangent, facilitating equation solving.
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Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Angle Sum Identities

Angle sum identities express trigonometric functions of sums of angles, such as tan(A + B) = (tan A + tan B) / (1 - tan A tan B). These identities help simplify or transform expressions involving sums like 45° + 2θ.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving trigonometric equations involves manipulating expressions using identities and algebraic techniques to isolate the variable. Recognizing equivalent angles and periodicity is key to finding valid solutions.
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How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

sin(45° + θ)

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Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

cos(45° - θ)

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 4.


2 tan 15°/(1 - tan² 15°)

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Textbook Question

Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.

tan 24° = 1/ _____ 66°

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Textbook Question

Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.

sin θ = cos(2θ + 30°)

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

√[(1 + cos 165°)/(1 - cos 165°)]

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