Textbook Question
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(45° + θ)
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Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(45° + θ)
Simplify each expression.
sin 158.2°/(1 + cos 158.2°)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
tan θ = cot(45° + 2θ)
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
tan 24° = 1/ _____ 66°
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
sin θ = cos(2θ + 30°)
Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 165°)/(1 - cos 165°)]