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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 38
Chapter 6, Problem 38

Simplify each expression. See Example 4.


2 tan 15°/(1 - tan² 15°)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the given expression matches the tangent double-angle identity, which is: \(\tan(2\theta) = \frac{2 \tan \theta}{1 - \tan^2 \theta}\).
Identify \(\theta\) in the expression. Here, \(\theta = 15^\circ\) because the expression is \(\frac{2 \tan 15^\circ}{1 - \tan^2 15^\circ}\).
Apply the double-angle formula by substituting \(\theta = 15^\circ\) into \(\tan(2\theta)\), so the expression simplifies to \(\tan(30^\circ)\).
Recall or use known values or properties of tangent to understand that \(\tan(30^\circ)\) is a standard angle value.
Conclude that the original expression simplifies to \(\tan(30^\circ)\), which can be further evaluated if needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Double-Angle Identity

The tangent double-angle identity states that tan(2θ) = (2 tan θ) / (1 - tan² θ). This formula allows simplification of expressions involving tangent of double angles by relating them to the tangent of the original angle.
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Double Angle Identities

Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions

Simplifying trigonometric expressions involves applying identities and algebraic manipulation to rewrite expressions in simpler or more recognizable forms. This process often helps in solving equations or evaluating values more easily.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions

Evaluating Tangent at Specific Angles

Knowing or calculating the tangent of specific angles, such as 15°, is essential for evaluating expressions numerically or verifying simplified forms. This can be done using known angle values or by using sum and difference formulas.
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Inverse Tangent
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

sin(45° + θ)

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

sin 158.2°/(1 + cos 158.2°)

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Textbook Question

Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.

tan θ = cot(45° + 2θ)

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Textbook Question

Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.

tan 24° = 1/ _____ 66°

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Textbook Question

Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.

sin θ = cos(2θ + 30°)

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

√[(1 + cos 165°)/(1 - cos 165°)]

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