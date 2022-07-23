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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.42
Chapter 6, Problem 5.42

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin (3π/4 - x)

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1
Recognize that the expression \( \sin\left(\frac{3\pi}{4} - x\right) \) is a sine of a difference of two angles. We can use the sine difference identity to rewrite it.
Recall the sine difference identity: \( \sin(A - B) = \sin A \cos B - \cos A \sin B \). Here, let \( A = \frac{3\pi}{4} \) and \( B = x \).
Apply the identity: \( \sin\left(\frac{3\pi}{4} - x\right) = \sin\frac{3\pi}{4} \cdot \cos x - \cos\frac{3\pi}{4} \cdot \sin x \).
Evaluate the trigonometric functions of the constant angle \( \frac{3\pi}{4} \): \( \sin\frac{3\pi}{4} \) and \( \cos\frac{3\pi}{4} \). These are standard values on the unit circle.
Substitute these values back into the expression to write \( \sin\left(\frac{3\pi}{4} - x\right) \) entirely in terms of \( \sin x \) and \( \cos x \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angle Difference Identity for Sine

The angle difference identity states that sin(A - B) = sin A cos B - cos A sin B. This formula allows you to express the sine of a difference of two angles as a combination of sines and cosines of the individual angles, which is essential for rewriting sin(3π/4 - x).
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Sum and Difference of Sine & Cosine

Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions at Special Angles

Certain angles like π/4, π/3, and π/6 have known exact sine and cosine values. For example, sin(3π/4) = √2/2 and cos(3π/4) = -√2/2. Knowing these values helps simplify expressions involving these angles without using a calculator.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Function Notation and Variable Isolation

Expressing a trigonometric function in terms of θ or x alone means rewriting the expression so that the variable appears only inside the trigonometric functions, not combined with constants. This often involves applying identities to separate constants and variables clearly.
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Related Practice
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