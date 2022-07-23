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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 34
Chapter 6, Problem 34

Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
____ 72° = cot 18°

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1
Recall the complementary angle identity for cotangent: \(\cot(\theta) = \tan(90^\circ - \theta)\).
Apply this identity to the given expression \(\cot 18^\circ\): rewrite it as \(\tan(90^\circ - 18^\circ)\).
Calculate the complementary angle: \(90^\circ - 18^\circ = 72^\circ\).
Therefore, \(\cot 18^\circ = \tan 72^\circ\).
Fill in the blank with the function name 'tan' to complete the identity: \(\tan 72^\circ = \cot 18^\circ\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complementary Angle Identities

Complementary angle identities relate trigonometric functions of angles that add up to 90°. For example, sin(90° - θ) = cos θ and tan(90° - θ) = cot θ. These identities help transform one trigonometric function into another by using the complementary angle.
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Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles

Cotangent Function

The cotangent function, cot θ, is the reciprocal of the tangent function: cot θ = 1/tan θ. It can also be expressed as the ratio of the adjacent side to the opposite side in a right triangle. Understanding cotangent is essential for recognizing its relationship with other trig functions.
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Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Using Identities to Solve for Unknown Functions

Trigonometric identities allow substitution and simplification of expressions involving trig functions. By applying identities like complementary angle relationships, one can find equivalent expressions for unknown functions, enabling the completion of equations or simplification of expressions.
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Related Practice
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