Textbook Question
Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 76°)/2]
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Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 76°)/2]
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(45° - θ)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(θ - 30°)
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
tan 24° = 1/ _____ 66°
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 5π/12 + tan π/4]/[1 - tan 5π/12 tan π/4]
Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 165°)/(1 - cos 165°)]