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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 36
Chapter 6, Problem 36

Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 165°)/(1 - cos 165°)]

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1
Recognize that the expression involves the square root of a fraction with cosine terms: \(\sqrt{\frac{1 + \cos 165^\circ}{1 - \cos 165^\circ}}\).
Recall the trigonometric identity for tangent in terms of cosine: \(\tan^2 \frac{\theta}{2} = \frac{1 - \cos \theta}{1 + \cos \theta}\), which can be rearranged to relate to the given expression.
Rewrite the expression inside the square root by comparing it to the identity: \(\frac{1 + \cos 165^\circ}{1 - \cos 165^\circ} = \frac{1}{\frac{1 - \cos 165^\circ}{1 + \cos 165^\circ}}\) and recognize this as the reciprocal of \(\tan^2 \frac{165^\circ}{2}\).
Simplify the square root of the reciprocal of \(\tan^2 \frac{165^\circ}{2}\) to get \(\frac{1}{\tan \frac{165^\circ}{2}}\), which is equal to \(\cot \frac{165^\circ}{2}\).
Evaluate or express the final simplified form as \(\cot 82.5^\circ\), which is the simplified trigonometric expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all angle values. Key identities like the Pythagorean identity and angle sum/difference formulas help simplify expressions by rewriting complex terms into simpler or more familiar forms.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Cosine of Special Angles

Knowing the exact values of cosine for special angles, such as 165°, is essential. Since 165° can be expressed as 180° - 15°, the cosine difference identity allows calculation of cos 165° using cos(180° - θ) = -cos θ, facilitating simplification.
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Intro to Law of Cosines

Simplification of Radical Expressions

Simplifying expressions involving square roots often requires rationalizing or rewriting the radicand using algebraic or trigonometric identities. Recognizing patterns like (1 + cos θ)/(1 - cos θ) can be transformed using half-angle or other identities to simplify the radical.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

cos(45° - θ)

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 4.


2 tan 15°/(1 - tan² 15°)

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Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

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Textbook Question

Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.

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Textbook Question

Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.

____ 72° = cot 18°

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Textbook Question

Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.

tan 24° = 1/ _____ 66°

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