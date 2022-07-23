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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 36
Chapter 6, Problem 36

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(45° - θ)

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Recall the cosine difference identity: \(\cos(A - B) = \cos A \cos B + \sin A \sin B\).
Identify the angles in the expression: here, \(A = 45^\circ\) and \(B = \theta\).
Apply the identity to rewrite \(\cos(45^\circ - \theta)\) as \(\cos 45^\circ \cos \theta + \sin 45^\circ \sin \theta\).
Substitute the known exact values for \(\cos 45^\circ\) and \(\sin 45^\circ\), which are both \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\).
Write the final expression as \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \cos \theta + \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \sin \theta\), involving only functions of \(\theta\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angle Difference Identity for Cosine

The angle difference identity states that cos(A - B) = cos A cos B + sin A sin B. This formula allows expressing the cosine of a difference of two angles as a combination of sines and cosines of the individual angles, facilitating simplification or evaluation.
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Sum and Difference of Sine & Cosine

Trigonometric Functions of Special Angles

Special angles like 45° have known exact sine and cosine values (e.g., cos 45° = sin 45° = √2/2). Using these values simplifies expressions involving these angles, making it easier to rewrite functions in terms of θ or x alone.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Function Notation and Variable Isolation

Rewriting trigonometric expressions to involve only one variable (θ or x) requires understanding function notation and how to isolate terms. This helps in expressing complex functions as simpler combinations of functions of a single variable.
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i & j Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

[(1 + cos 76°)/2]

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Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

cos(θ - 30°)

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Textbook Question

Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.

tan θ = cot(45° + 2θ)

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Textbook Question

Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.

____ 72° = cot 18°

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Textbook Question

Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.

tan 24° = 1/ _____ 66°

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

√[(1 + cos 165°)/(1 - cos 165°)]

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