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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 36
Chapter 6, Problem 36

Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
tan 24° = 1/ _____ 66°

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1
Recall the complementary angle identity for tangent: \(\tan(\theta) = \cot(90^\circ - \theta)\), which means tangent of an angle is the cotangent of its complement.
Notice that \(24^\circ\) and \(66^\circ\) are complementary angles because \(24^\circ + 66^\circ = 90^\circ\).
Rewrite \(\tan 24^\circ\) using the complementary angle identity: \(\tan 24^\circ = \cot 66^\circ\).
Recall that cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent: \(\cot \alpha = \frac{1}{\tan \alpha}\).
Therefore, \(\tan 24^\circ = \frac{1}{\tan 66^\circ}\), so the blank should be filled with the function name 'tan'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complementary Angles in Trigonometry

Complementary angles are two angles whose measures add up to 90°. In trigonometry, the functions of complementary angles are related, such as sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ). This relationship helps in transforming trigonometric expressions involving complementary angles.
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Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles

Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions

Reciprocal functions are pairs of trigonometric functions where one is the reciprocal of the other, like tan(θ) and cot(θ). Specifically, cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent, meaning cot(θ) = 1/tan(θ). Recognizing these pairs is essential for rewriting expressions.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Using Trigonometric Identities to Simplify Expressions

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trig functions that hold true for all angle values. They allow substitution and simplification of expressions, such as using tan(θ) = 1/cot(θ) or relating functions of complementary angles to rewrite and solve problems efficiently.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

sin(45° + θ)

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Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

cos(45° - θ)

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 4.


2 tan 15°/(1 - tan² 15°)

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Textbook Question

Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.

tan θ = cot(45° + 2θ)

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Textbook Question

Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.

____ 72° = cot 18°

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

√[(1 + cos 165°)/(1 - cos 165°)]

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