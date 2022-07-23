Textbook Question
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(45° + θ)
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Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(45° + θ)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(45° - θ)
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
2 tan 15°/(1 - tan² 15°)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
tan θ = cot(45° + 2θ)
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
____ 72° = cot 18°
Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 165°)/(1 - cos 165°)]