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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.RE.32c
Chapter 6, Problem 5.RE.32c

Use the given information to find tan(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III

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Identify the given information: \(\cos x = \frac{2}{9}\) with \(x\) in quadrant IV, and \(\sin y = -\frac{1}{2}\) with \(y\) in quadrant III.
Find \(\sin x\) using the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 x + \cos^2 x = 1\). Since \(x\) is in quadrant IV, where sine is negative, calculate \(\sin x = -\sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{2}{9}\right)^2}\).
Find \(\cos y\) using the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 y + \cos^2 y = 1\). Since \(y\) is in quadrant III, where cosine is negative, calculate \(\cos y = -\sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{1}{2}\right)^2}\).
Use the angle addition formula for tangent: \(\tan(x + y) = \frac{\tan x + \tan y}{1 - \tan x \tan y}\). Calculate \(\tan x = \frac{\sin x}{\cos x}\) and \(\tan y = \frac{\sin y}{\cos y}\) using the values found.
Substitute \(\tan x\) and \(\tan y\) into the formula and simplify the expression to find \(\tan(x + y)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios and Quadrants

Trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) relate the angles of a triangle to side lengths. The sign of these ratios depends on the quadrant where the angle lies. For example, in quadrant IV, cosine is positive and sine is negative; in quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative. Understanding these sign conventions is essential for correctly determining values of trigonometric functions.
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Quadratic Formula

Sum of Angles Formula for Tangent

The tangent of a sum of two angles, tan(x + y), can be found using the formula tan(x + y) = (tan x + tan y) / (1 - tan x * tan y). This formula allows the calculation of the tangent of a combined angle from the tangents of individual angles, which can be derived from sine and cosine values.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent

Finding Missing Trigonometric Values

Given partial trigonometric information (like cos x or sin y), the other values (sin x, cos y, tan x, tan y) can be found using the Pythagorean identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. The quadrant information helps determine the correct sign of these values. This step is crucial before applying the sum formula for tangent.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.

(1 - cos 2x)/sin 2x

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find each of the following.

sin y, given cos 2y = -1/3 , π/2 < y < π

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.

cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find cos(x - y).

sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III

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Textbook Question

Work each problem.

Find the exact values of sin x, cos x, and tan x, for x = π/12 , using


a. difference identities


b. half-angle identities. 

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Textbook Question

Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.

cot(-θ)/sec(-θ)

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