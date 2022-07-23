Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(1 - cos 2x)/sin 2x
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(1 - cos 2x)/sin 2x
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin y, given cos 2y = -1/3 , π/2 < y < π
Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find cos(x - y).
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Work each problem.
Find the exact values of sin x, cos x, and tan x, for x = π/12 , using
a. difference identities
b. half-angle identities.
Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
cot(-θ)/sec(-θ)