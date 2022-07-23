Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find cos(x - y).
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Work each problem.
Find the exact values of sin x, cos x, and tan x, for x = π/12 , using
a. difference identities
b. half-angle identities.
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
-sin 35°
Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
cot(-θ)/sec(-θ)
Use the given information to find tan(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III