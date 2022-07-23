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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.RE.32d
Chapter 6, Problem 5.RE.32d

Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the signs of sine and cosine for angles x and y based on their quadrants: Since x is in quadrant IV, cos x is positive and sin x is negative; since y is in quadrant III, sin y is negative and cos y is also negative.
Use the Pythagorean identity to find sin x: Since \( \cos x = \frac{2}{9} \) and x is in quadrant IV where sine is negative, calculate \( \sin x = -\sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{2}{9}\right)^2} \).
Use the Pythagorean identity to find cos y: Since \( \sin y = -\frac{1}{2} \) and y is in quadrant III where cosine is negative, calculate \( \cos y = -\sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{1}{2}\right)^2} \).
Use the cosine addition formula to find \( \cos(x + y) \): \[ \cos(x + y) = \cos x \cos y - \sin x \sin y \]. Substitute the values found for \( \cos x, \cos y, \sin x, \sin y \).
Determine the quadrant of \( x + y \) by analyzing the sign of \( \cos(x + y) \) and \( \sin(x + y) \) (which can be found using the sine addition formula \( \sin(x + y) = \sin x \cos y + \cos x \sin y \)). The signs of sine and cosine will indicate the quadrant.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios and Quadrants

Trigonometric ratios like sine and cosine vary in sign depending on the quadrant of the angle. Knowing the quadrant helps determine whether these values are positive or negative, which is essential for solving problems involving angle sums or differences.
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Sum of Angles and Quadrant Determination

The sum of two angles can be located in a specific quadrant based on the individual angles' quadrants and their trigonometric values. Understanding how to combine angles and analyze their sum's position on the unit circle is key to identifying the correct quadrant.
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Using Pythagorean Identity to Find Missing Ratios

When one trigonometric ratio is given, the Pythagorean identity (sin²θ + cos²θ = 1) allows calculation of the other ratio. This is crucial when determining the sine or cosine of angles to find the quadrant of their sum.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find each of the following.

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For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

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Use the given information to find tan(x + y).

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For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

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