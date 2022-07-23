Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.RE.30b
Chapter 6, Problem 5.RE.30b

Use the given information to find cos(x - y).
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \(\sin y = -\frac{2}{3}\), \(\cos x = -\frac{1}{5}\), with \(x\) in quadrant II and \(y\) in quadrant III.
Use the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\) to find \(\cos y\). Since \(\sin y = -\frac{2}{3}\), calculate \(\cos y = \pm \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 y} = \pm \sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{2}{3}\right)^2}\).
Determine the correct sign of \(\cos y\) based on the quadrant of \(y\). Since \(y\) is in quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative, so \(\cos y\) is negative.
Similarly, find \(\sin x\) using the Pythagorean identity with \(\cos x = -\frac{1}{5}\). Calculate \(\sin x = \pm \sqrt{1 - \cos^2 x} = \pm \sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{1}{5}\right)^2}\).
Determine the correct sign of \(\sin x\) based on the quadrant of \(x\). Since \(x\) is in quadrant II, sine is positive and cosine is negative, so \(\sin x\) is positive. Finally, use the cosine difference formula: \(\cos(x - y) = \cos x \cos y + \sin x \sin y\) to express \(\cos(x - y)\) in terms of the values found.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities for Cosine of a Difference

The cosine of the difference of two angles, cos(x - y), can be found using the identity cos(x - y) = cos x cos y + sin x sin y. This formula allows us to express cos(x - y) in terms of the sines and cosines of x and y individually.
Recommended video:
06:14
Sum and Difference of Sine & Cosine

Determining Signs of Trigonometric Functions by Quadrant

The signs of sine and cosine depend on the quadrant of the angle. In quadrant II, sine is positive and cosine is negative; in quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative. This helps determine the correct values of sin x and cos y when only partial information is given.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Using the Pythagorean Identity to Find Missing Values

The Pythagorean identity, sin²θ + cos²θ = 1, allows calculation of a missing sine or cosine value when the other is known. For example, if cos x is known, sin x can be found by sin x = ±√(1 - cos²x), with the sign chosen based on the quadrant.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.

(1 - cos 2x)/sin 2x

824
views
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find each of the following.

sin y, given cos 2y = -1/3 , π/2 < y < π

693
views
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.

cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III

699
views
Textbook Question

Work each problem.

Find the exact values of sin x, cos x, and tan x, for x = π/12 , using


a. difference identities


b. half-angle identities. 

910
views
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find sin(x + y).

cos x = 2/9, sin y = - 1, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III

634
views
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find tan(x + y).

cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III

645
views