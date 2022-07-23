Textbook Question
Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 + sin θ)/(1 - sin θ) - (1 - sin θ)/( 1 + sin θ) = 4 tan θ sec θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sec⁴ x - sec² x = tan⁴ x + tan² x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin θ/(1 - cos θ) - sin θ cos θ/( 1 + cos θ) = csc θ (1 + cos² θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
1/(sec α - tan α) = sec α + tan α
Simplify each expression.
± √[(1 + cos (x/4))/2]