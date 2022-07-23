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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.1.56
Chapter 6, Problem 5.1.56

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ cos θ tan θ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of the trigonometric functions in terms of sine and cosine: \( \csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta} \), \( \cos \theta = \cos \theta \), and \( \tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} \).
Rewrite the expression \( \csc \theta \cos \theta \tan \theta \) by substituting these definitions: \( \left( \frac{1}{\sin \theta} \right) \cdot \cos \theta \cdot \left( \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} \right) \).
Combine the terms by multiplying the fractions and functions: \( \frac{1}{\sin \theta} \times \cos \theta \times \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} = \frac{1}{\sin \theta} \times \frac{\cos \theta \sin \theta}{\cos \theta} \).
Simplify the expression by canceling common factors in numerator and denominator: \( \frac{1}{\sin \theta} \times \frac{\cos \theta \sin \theta}{\cos \theta} = \frac{1}{\sin \theta} \times \sin \theta = 1 \).
Confirm that the simplified expression contains no quotients and only functions of \( \theta \), completing the simplification.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reciprocal and Quotient Identities

Trigonometric functions like cosecant (csc) and tangent (tan) can be expressed in terms of sine and cosine using reciprocal and quotient identities. Specifically, csc θ = 1/sin θ and tan θ = sin θ/cos θ. These identities allow rewriting expressions to involve only sine and cosine.
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Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions

Simplifying trigonometric expressions involves combining terms, canceling common factors, and eliminating quotients to write the expression in a more compact form. This process often requires substituting identities and carefully manipulating fractions to achieve a form with only sine and cosine functions and no division.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions

Function Domain and Variable Consistency

When rewriting expressions, it is important to ensure all functions depend on the same variable (θ in this case) and that the domain restrictions are considered. This consistency avoids confusion and ensures the simplified expression accurately represents the original function for all valid θ values.
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Finding the Domain of an Equation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.


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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(1 + sin θ)/(1 - sin θ) - (1 - sin θ)/( 1 + sin θ) = 4 tan θ sec θ

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sec⁴ x - sec² x = tan⁴ x + tan² x

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin θ/(1 - cos θ) - sin θ cos θ/( 1 + cos θ) = csc θ (1 + cos² θ)

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

1/(sec α - tan α) = sec α + tan α

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

± √[(1 + cos (x/4))/2]

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