Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
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Key Concepts
Vector Representation and Notation
Vector Subtraction
Graphical Interpretation of Vectors
Apply the law of sines to the following: a = √5, c = 2√5, A = 30°. What is the value of sin C? What is the measure of C? Based on its angle measures, what kind of triangle is triangle ABC?
Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Two tugboats are pulling a disabled speedboat into port with forces of 1240 lb and 1480 lb. The angle between these forces is 28.2°. Find the direction and magnitude of the equilibrant.
Two forces of 692 newtons and 423 newtons act on a point. The resultant force is 786 newtons. Find the angle between the forces.
Two rescue vessels are pulling a broken-down motorboat toward a boathouse with forces of 840 lb and 960 lb. The angle between these forces is 24.5°. Find the direction and magnitude of the equilibrant.