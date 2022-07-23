Textbook Question
Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
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Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 112.8°, b = 6.28 m, c = 12.2 m
Two forces of 692 newtons and 423 newtons act on a point. The resultant force is 786 newtons. Find the angle between the forces.
Without using the law of sines, explain why no triangle ABC can exist that satisfies A = 103° 20', a = 14.6 ft, b = 20.4 ft.