Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 33
Chapter 8, Problem 33

Two forces of 692 newtons and 423 newtons act on a point. The resultant force is 786 newtons. Find the angle between the forces.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values: the magnitudes of the two forces are \(F_1 = 692\) newtons and \(F_2 = 423\) newtons, and the magnitude of the resultant force is \(R = 786\) newtons.
Recall the formula for the magnitude of the resultant of two forces acting at an angle \(\theta\) between them: \(R = \sqrt{F_1^2 + F_2^2 + 2 F_1 F_2 \cos \theta}\)
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(786 = \sqrt{692^2 + 423^2 + 2 \times 692 \times 423 \times \cos \theta}\)
Square both sides to eliminate the square root: \(786^2 = 692^2 + 423^2 + 2 \times 692 \times 423 \times \cos \theta\)
Rearrange the equation to solve for \(\cos \theta\): \(\cos \theta = \frac{786^2 - 692^2 - 423^2}{2 \times 692 \times 423}\)

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resultant of Two Forces

The resultant force is the single force that has the same effect as two or more forces acting together. When two forces act at a point, their resultant can be found using vector addition, which depends on the magnitudes of the forces and the angle between them.
Recommended video:
5:28
Equations with Two Variables

Law of Cosines in Vector Addition

The law of cosines relates the magnitudes of two vectors and the angle between them to the magnitude of their resultant. It states that R² = A² + B² + 2AB cos(θ), where R is the resultant, A and B are the forces, and θ is the angle between them.
Recommended video:
4:35
Intro to Law of Cosines

Solving for the Angle Between Forces

To find the angle between two forces given their magnitudes and resultant, rearrange the law of cosines formula to solve for cos(θ). Then use the inverse cosine function to determine the angle, ensuring the correct interpretation of the angle in the context of the problem.
Recommended video:
04:33
Find the Angle Between Vectors
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


677
views
Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


747
views
Textbook Question

To determine the distance RS across a deep canyon, Rhonda lays off a distance TR = 582 yd. She then finds that T = 32° 50' and R = 102° 20'. Find RS. See the figure.


<IMAGE>

727
views
Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


A = 112.8°, b = 6.28 m, c = 12.2 m

710
views
Textbook Question

Two rescue vessels are pulling a broken-down motorboat toward a boathouse with forces of 840 lb and 960 lb. The angle between these forces is 24.5°. Find the direction and magnitude of the equilibrant.

801
views
Textbook Question

Without using the law of sines, explain why no triangle ABC can exist that satisfies A = 103° 20', a = 14.6 ft, b = 20.4 ft.

884
views