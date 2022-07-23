Apply the law of sines to the following: a = √5, c = 2√5, A = 30°. What is the value of sin C? What is the measure of C? Based on its angle measures, what kind of triangle is triangle ABC?
Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Chapter 8, Problem 31c
Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the vector \( \mathbf{u} \) from the figure, noting its direction and magnitude or its components if given.
Recall that the vector \( -\mathbf{u} \) is the vector \( \mathbf{u} \) reversed in direction but with the same magnitude.
If \( \mathbf{u} \) is given in component form as \( \mathbf{u} = \langle x, y \rangle \), then \( -\mathbf{u} = \langle -x, -y \rangle \).
If the vector \( \mathbf{u} \) is given graphically, determine its components by measuring or using trigonometric relationships based on the angle and length.
Write the vector \( -\mathbf{u} \) explicitly in vector notation, ensuring the direction is opposite to \( \mathbf{u} \) and the magnitude remains the same.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Notation
Vector notation represents vectors using components along coordinate axes, typically written as ⟨x, y⟩ in two dimensions. This notation simplifies vector operations like addition, subtraction, and scalar multiplication by expressing vectors as ordered pairs or triples.
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Vector Direction and Magnitude
A vector has both magnitude (length) and direction. Understanding how to determine these from a figure is essential, as the vector's components correspond to its horizontal and vertical displacements, which define its direction and size.
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Finding Components from Direction and Magnitude
Vector Operations (Negation)
Negating a vector reverses its direction while keeping its magnitude the same. If vector u = ⟨x, y⟩, then -u = ⟨-x, -y⟩. This concept is crucial when the question asks for -u, indicating the vector pointing opposite to u.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
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Textbook Question
Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
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Textbook Question
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 112.8°, b = 6.28 m, c = 12.2 m
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Textbook Question
Two forces of 692 newtons and 423 newtons act on a point. The resultant force is 786 newtons. Find the angle between the forces.
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Textbook Question
Two rescue vessels are pulling a broken-down motorboat toward a boathouse with forces of 840 lb and 960 lb. The angle between these forces is 24.5°. Find the direction and magnitude of the equilibrant.
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