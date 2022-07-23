Textbook Question
Starting at point A, a ship sails 18.5 km on a bearing of 189°, then turns and sails 47.8 km on a bearing of 317°. Find the distance of the ship from point A.
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Starting at point A, a ship sails 18.5 km on a bearing of 189°, then turns and sails 47.8 km on a bearing of 317°. Find the distance of the ship from point A.
Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
A luxury liner leaves port on a bearing of 110.0° and travels 8.8 mi. It then turns due west and travels 2.4 mi. How far is the liner from port, and what is its bearing from port?
Given vectors u and v, find: 2u + 3v.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
Write each vector in the form a i + b j.
〈6, -3〉
A crate is supported by two ropes. One rope makes an angle of 46° 20′ with the horizontal and has a tension of 89.6 lb on it. The other rope is horizontal. Find the weight of the crate and the tension in the horizontal rope.