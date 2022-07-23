Textbook Question
Starting at point A, a ship sails 18.5 km on a bearing of 189°, then turns and sails 47.8 km on a bearing of 317°. Find the distance of the ship from point A.
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Starting at point A, a ship sails 18.5 km on a bearing of 189°, then turns and sails 47.8 km on a bearing of 317°. Find the distance of the ship from point A.
Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
A ship leaves port on a bearing of 34.0° and travels 10.4 mi. The ship then turns due east and travels 4.6 mi. How far is the ship from port, and what is its bearing from port?
Write each vector in the form a i + b j.
〈2, 0〉
Write each vector in the form a i + b j.
〈6, -3〉
A crate is supported by two ropes. One rope makes an angle of 46° 20′ with the horizontal and has a tension of 89.6 lb on it. The other rope is horizontal. Find the weight of the crate and the tension in the horizontal rope.