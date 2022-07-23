Calculate the coordinates of the ship after each leg of the journey using trigonometry: For each leg, the change in x (east-west) is \( \Delta x = d \times \cos(\theta) \) and the change in y (north-south) is \( \Delta y = d \times \sin(\theta) \), where \( d \) is the distance sailed and \( \theta \) is the angle from the positive x-axis.