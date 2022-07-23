Starting at point A, a ship sails 18.5 km on a bearing of 189°, then turns and sails 47.8 km on a bearing of 317°. Find the distance of the ship from point A.
Write each vector in the form a i + b j.
〈6, -3〉
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Key Concepts
Vector Representation in Component Form
Unit Vectors i and j
Converting Coordinate Notation to Vector Form
A ship leaves port on a bearing of 34.0° and travels 10.4 mi. The ship then turns due east and travels 4.6 mi. How far is the ship from port, and what is its bearing from port?
A luxury liner leaves port on a bearing of 110.0° and travels 8.8 mi. It then turns due west and travels 2.4 mi. How far is the liner from port, and what is its bearing from port?
Starting at point X, a ship sails 15.5 km on a bearing of 200°, then turns and sails 2.4 km on a bearing of 320°. Find the distance of the ship from point X.
Write each vector in the form a i + b j.
〈2, 0〉
A crate is supported by two ropes. One rope makes an angle of 46° 20′ with the horizontal and has a tension of 89.6 lb on it. The other rope is horizontal. Find the weight of the crate and the tension in the horizontal rope.