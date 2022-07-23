Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
A ship leaves port on a bearing of 34.0° and travels 10.4 mi. The ship then turns due east and travels 4.6 mi. How far is the ship from port, and what is its bearing from port?
Two people are carrying a box. One person exerts a force of 150 lb at an angle of 62.4° with the horizontal. The other person exerts a force of 114 lb at an angle of 54.9°. Find the weight of the box.
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Given vectors u and v, find: 2u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
A crate is supported by two ropes. One rope makes an angle of 46° 20′ with the horizontal and has a tension of 89.6 lb on it. The other rope is horizontal. Find the weight of the crate and the tension in the horizontal rope.
A force of 30.0 lb is required to hold an 80.0-lb pressure washer on an incline. What angle does the incline make with the horizontal?