Textbook Question
Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
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Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
A ship leaves port on a bearing of 34.0° and travels 10.4 mi. The ship then turns due east and travels 4.6 mi. How far is the ship from port, and what is its bearing from port?
A luxury liner leaves port on a bearing of 110.0° and travels 8.8 mi. It then turns due west and travels 2.4 mi. How far is the liner from port, and what is its bearing from port?
Given vectors u and v, find: 2u + 3v.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
Write each vector in the form a i + b j.
〈6, -3〉
Given vectors u and v, find: 2u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉