Textbook Question
Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.
<IMAGE>
1007
views
Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.
<IMAGE>
Solve each triangle ABC.
A = 39.70°, C = 30.35°, b = 39.74 m
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
B = 72.2°, b = 78.3 m, c = 145 m
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 42.9 m, b = 37.6 m, c = 62.7 m
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.