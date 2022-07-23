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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 23
Chapter 8, Problem 23

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


a = 9.3 cm, b = 5.7 cm, c = 8.2 cm

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given sides of the triangle: \(a = 9.3\) cm, \(b = 5.7\) cm, and \(c = 8.2\) cm. Since all three sides are known, this is a side-side-side (SSS) triangle problem.
Use the Law of Cosines to find one of the angles. For example, to find angle \(A\) opposite side \(a\), use the formula: \[\cos A = \frac{b^2 + c^2 - a^2}{2bc}\]
Calculate \(\cos A\) by substituting the known side lengths into the formula, then find angle \(A\) by taking the inverse cosine (arccos) of that value: \[A = \cos^{-1}\left(\frac{b^2 + c^2 - a^2}{2bc}\right)\]
Repeat the Law of Cosines process to find another angle, such as angle \(B\) opposite side \(b\), using: \[\cos B = \frac{a^2 + c^2 - b^2}{2ac}\] and then \[B = \cos^{-1}\left(\frac{a^2 + c^2 - b^2}{2ac}\right)\]
Find the third angle \(C\) by using the fact that the sum of angles in a triangle is \(180^\circ\): \[C = 180^\circ - A - B\]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triangle Classification and Properties

Understanding the types of triangles (scalene, isosceles, equilateral) and their properties helps in identifying the approach to solve the triangle. Given three sides, the triangle is scalene if all sides differ, which affects the methods used to find angles and other elements.
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Review of Triangles

Law of Cosines

The Law of Cosines relates the lengths of the sides of a triangle to the cosine of one of its angles. It is essential for finding unknown angles when all three sides are known, using the formula c² = a² + b² - 2ab cos(C), allowing calculation of each angle from the given sides.
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Intro to Law of Cosines

Triangle Solving Techniques

Solving a triangle means finding all unknown sides and angles. When all three sides are given, the Law of Cosines is used to find angles, followed by the Law of Sines if needed. This systematic approach ensures complete determination of the triangle's dimensions.
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Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC.


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Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


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Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


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