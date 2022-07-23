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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 29c
Chapter 8, Problem 29c

Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


Graph showing vectors u and v originating from the origin with u pointing to (3,4) and v pointing to (3,-6) on an xy-plane.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vector \( \mathbf{u} \) from the figure, noting its direction and magnitude relative to the coordinate axes or reference points given.
Recall that the negative of a vector \( \mathbf{u} \), denoted \( -\mathbf{u} \), has the same magnitude as \( \mathbf{u} \) but points in the exact opposite direction.
Express the vector \( \mathbf{u} \) in component form, typically as \( \mathbf{u} = \langle u_x, u_y \rangle \), where \( u_x \) and \( u_y \) are the horizontal and vertical components respectively.
To find \( -\mathbf{u} \), multiply each component of \( \mathbf{u} \) by \( -1 \), resulting in \( -\mathbf{u} = \langle -u_x, -u_y \rangle \).
Write the final answer in vector notation, clearly indicating the components of \( -\mathbf{u} \) as derived from the previous step.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Notation

Vector notation represents vectors using components along coordinate axes, typically written as ⟨x, y⟩. This concise form shows the horizontal and vertical parts of a vector, making it easier to perform operations like addition or scalar multiplication.
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i & j Notation

Vector Components and Direction

A vector's components correspond to its projections on the coordinate axes, determined by its magnitude and direction. Understanding how to resolve a vector into horizontal and vertical parts using trigonometric functions is essential for accurate representation.
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Finding Components from Direction and Magnitude

Using Reference Figures for Vectors

Interpreting vectors from a figure involves identifying their initial and terminal points, direction, and length. This visual information helps translate the vector into component form, which is necessary for expressing it in vector notation.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Two forces act on a point in the plane. The angle between the two forces is given. Find the magnitude of the resultant force.

forces of 116 and 139 lb, forming an angle of 140° 50′

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