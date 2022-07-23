Identify the components of vectors \( \mathbf{u} \) and \( \mathbf{v} \) from the figure. Typically, each vector can be broken down into its horizontal (x) and vertical (y) components. For example, \( \mathbf{u} = (u_x, u_y) \) and \( \mathbf{v} = (v_x, v_y) \).