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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 29a
Chapter 8, Problem 29a

Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Identify the components of vectors \( \mathbf{u} \) and \( \mathbf{v} \) from the figure. Typically, each vector can be broken down into its horizontal (x) and vertical (y) components. For example, \( \mathbf{u} = (u_x, u_y) \) and \( \mathbf{v} = (v_x, v_y) \).
Write down the components of \( \mathbf{u} \) and \( \mathbf{v} \) explicitly. If the figure provides magnitudes and directions (angles), use trigonometric functions to find components: \( u_x = |\mathbf{u}| \cos \theta_u \), \( u_y = |\mathbf{u}| \sin \theta_u \), and similarly for \( \mathbf{v} \).
Add the corresponding components of the vectors to find the resultant vector \( \mathbf{u} + \mathbf{v} \):
\[ \mathbf{u} + \mathbf{v} = (u_x + v_x, \; u_y + v_y) \]
Express the resultant vector \( \mathbf{u} + \mathbf{v} \) in vector notation, typically as \( \langle u_x + v_x, \; u_y + v_y \rangle \).
If needed, find the magnitude and direction of the resultant vector using:
\[ |\mathbf{u} + \mathbf{v}| = \sqrt{(u_x + v_x)^2 + (u_y + v_y)^2} \]
and
\[ \theta = \tan^{-1} \left( \frac{u_y + v_y}{u_x + v_x} \right) \]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Addition

Vector addition involves combining two vectors to form a resultant vector by adding their corresponding components or by placing them head-to-tail graphically. The sum vector u + v represents the combined effect of vectors u and v.
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Adding Vectors Geometrically

Vector Notation

Vector notation expresses vectors typically as ordered pairs or triplets (e.g., <x, y>) representing their components along coordinate axes. This notation simplifies calculations and clearly shows the direction and magnitude of vectors.
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i & j Notation

Graphical Representation of Vectors

Vectors can be represented graphically as arrows with direction and length proportional to magnitude. Understanding how to interpret and draw vectors on a coordinate plane is essential for visualizing vector addition and verifying results.
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Finding Direction of a Vector Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC that exists.


B = 39.68°, a = 29.81 m, b = 23.76 m

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


A = 80° 40', b = 143 cm, c = 89.6 cm

636
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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


772
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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Two forces act on a point in the plane. The angle between the two forces is given. Find the magnitude of the resultant force.

forces of 116 and 139 lb, forming an angle of 140° 50′

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