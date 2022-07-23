Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 40ab - 16a
534
views
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 40ab - 16a
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7.
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = |x| - 1
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (3x)/(x² + x − 12) − x/(x² − 16) + x
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 6. -6 < -1
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √5 /√20