Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 40ab - 16a
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Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 40ab - 16a
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. 4/(x+1) + 1/(x² - x + 1) - 12/(x³ + 1)
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. h(x) = -(x + 1)³
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = |x| - 1
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (3x)/(x² + x − 12) − x/(x² − 16) + x
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 6. -6 < -1