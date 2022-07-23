Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. 2√50 - 5√72

Textbook Question
Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. -|-3| ≥ -3
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Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. -|-3| ≥ -3
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. -5√32 + 2√98
Multiply. See Example 7. √6 (3 + √2)
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 6ar + 12br - 5as - 10bs
Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. 2 • 5 ≥ 4 + 6
Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. -8 > -|-6|