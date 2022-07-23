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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 95
Chapter 1, Problem 95

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. √45 + 4√20

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by simplifying each square root term separately. Recall that \( \sqrt{a \times b} = \sqrt{a} \times \sqrt{b} \), and look for perfect squares inside the radicals.
Simplify \( \sqrt{45} \) by expressing 45 as \( 9 \times 5 \), so \( \sqrt{45} = \sqrt{9 \times 5} = \sqrt{9} \times \sqrt{5} = 3\sqrt{5} \).
Simplify \( 4\sqrt{20} \) by first simplifying \( \sqrt{20} \). Express 20 as \( 4 \times 5 \), so \( \sqrt{20} = \sqrt{4 \times 5} = \sqrt{4} \times \sqrt{5} = 2\sqrt{5} \). Then multiply by 4 to get \( 4 \times 2\sqrt{5} = 8\sqrt{5} \).
Now rewrite the original expression using the simplified terms: \( 3\sqrt{5} + 8\sqrt{5} \).
Since both terms have the common radical \( \sqrt{5} \), combine the coefficients: \( (3 + 8)\sqrt{5} = 11\sqrt{5} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simplifying Radicals

Simplifying radicals involves expressing a square root in its simplest form by factoring out perfect squares. For example, √45 can be rewritten as √(9×5) = 3√5. This process makes it easier to combine like terms in radical expressions.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions

Like Radicals

Like radicals have the same radicand (the number inside the square root). Only like radicals can be added or subtracted directly by combining their coefficients. For instance, 3√5 and 4√5 can be added to get 7√5.
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Rationalizing Denominators

Adding and Subtracting Radical Expressions

To add or subtract radicals, first simplify each radical and identify like radicals. Then, combine the coefficients of like radicals while keeping the radical part unchanged. This is similar to combining like terms in algebra.
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Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. 5√3 + √12

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Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. -|-3| ≥ -3

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Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. -6 < 7 + 3

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Textbook Question

(Modeling) Distance from the Origin of the Nile River The Nile River in Africa is about 4000 mi long. The Nile begins as an outlet of Lake Victoria at an altitude of 7000 ft above sea level and empties into the Mediterranean Sea at sea level (0 ft). The distance from its origin in thousands of miles is related to its height above sea level in thousands of feet (x) by the following formula.

Distance = (7 − x) / (0.639x + 1.75)

For example, when the river is at an altitude of 600 ft, x = 0.6 (thousand), and the distance from the origin is

Distance ≈ (7 − 0.6) / (0.639 × 0.6 + 1.75) ≈ 3, which represents 3000 mi. (Data from The World Almanac and Book of Facts.) What is the distance from the origin of the Nile when the river has an altitude of 7000 ft?

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Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 6ar + 12br - 5as - 10bs

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