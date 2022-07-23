Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. 5√3 - √3

Textbook Question
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (1/(x + 1) − 1/x) / (1/x)
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Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (1/(x + 1) − 1/x) / (1/x)
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 + 0 is not equal to 0.
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. 2√3 + 5√3
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 4m²p - 12mnp + 9n²p
Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. 7 ≤ 7
Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. 0 ≤ -5