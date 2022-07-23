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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 89
Chapter 1, Problem 89

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. √6 + √6

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Identify the terms to be added: both are \( \sqrt{6} \). Since they are like terms (same radical part), you can combine them by adding their coefficients.
Rewrite each term with an explicit coefficient: \( 1 \times \sqrt{6} + 1 \times \sqrt{6} \).
Add the coefficients: \( 1 + 1 = 2 \).
Multiply the sum of the coefficients by the common radical: \( 2 \times \sqrt{6} \).
Write the final expression as \( 2\sqrt{6} \), which is the simplified form of the sum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Like Terms in Radicals

Radical expressions can be added or subtracted only if they have the same radicand (the number inside the root). For example, √6 and √6 are like terms because both have the radicand 6, allowing their coefficients to be combined.
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Simplifying Radicals

Before adding or subtracting radicals, it is important to simplify them if possible. Simplifying involves factoring the radicand to extract perfect squares, which can make combining terms easier or reveal like terms.
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Combining Coefficients

When adding or subtracting like radicals, treat the radicals as variables and combine their coefficients. For example, √6 + √6 equals 2√6 because the coefficients 1 and 1 add up to 2.
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