Textbook Question
Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. -5 > -100
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Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. -5 > -100
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (1 + 1/x) / (1 − 1/x)
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous. See Example 9.
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 7 is greather than -1.
Simplify each radical. See Example 5. 3√27
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (x/y + y/x) / (x/y − y/x)