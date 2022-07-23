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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 81
Chapter 1, Problem 81

Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 25s⁴ - 9t²

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1
Recognize that the given expression \(25s^{4} - 9t^{2}\) is a difference of squares because it can be written as \((5s^{2})^{2} - (3t)^{2}\).
Apply the difference of squares formula: \(a^{2} - b^{2} = (a - b)(a + b)\), where \(a = 5s^{2}\) and \(b = 3t\).
Rewrite the expression as \((5s^{2} - 3t)(5s^{2} + 3t)\) after applying the difference of squares factorization.
Check if either factor can be factored further. Notice that \(5s^{2} - 3t\) and \(5s^{2} + 3t\) are not difference or sum of squares or any other common factorable forms.
Conclude that the complete factorization of the polynomial is \((5s^{2} - 3t)(5s^{2} + 3t)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a factoring technique used when an expression is in the form a² - b². It factors into (a - b)(a + b). Recognizing this pattern helps simplify polynomials like 25s⁴ - 9t² by identifying perfect squares.
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Factoring Higher Powers

When variables have exponents greater than 2, such as s⁴, it can be helpful to rewrite them as powers squared (e.g., s⁴ = (s²)²). This allows the use of difference of squares or other factoring methods on more complex terms.
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Prime Factorization of Coefficients

Breaking down numerical coefficients into their prime factors helps identify perfect squares and simplifies the factoring process. For example, 25 and 9 are perfect squares (5² and 3²), which is essential for applying the difference of squares method.
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