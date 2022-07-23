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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 83
Chapter 1, Problem 83

Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 is greater than or equal to 5.

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1
Identify the two quantities being compared: 5 and 5.
Recognize the phrase 'greater than or equal to' corresponds to the inequality symbol \(\geq\).
Write the inequality by placing the first number on the left, the inequality symbol in the middle, and the second number on the right.
Express the statement as \(5 \geq 5\).
This inequality means that 5 is either greater than or exactly equal to 5, which is true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inequality Symbols

Inequality symbols are used to compare two values or expressions. Common symbols include '<' (less than), '>' (greater than), '≤' (less than or equal to), and '≥' (greater than or equal to). They help express relationships where values are not necessarily equal.
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Greater Than or Equal To (≥) Symbol

The 'greater than or equal to' symbol (≥) indicates that the value on the left is either larger than or exactly equal to the value on the right. For example, '5 ≥ 5' means 5 is equal to or greater than 5, which is true.
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Introduction to Common Polar Equations

Translating Verbal Statements to Mathematical Expressions

This concept involves converting words into mathematical symbols or equations. Understanding key phrases like 'greater than or equal to' allows one to write precise mathematical inequalities, facilitating clearer communication and problem solving.
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