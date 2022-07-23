Textbook Question
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 is greater than or equal to 5.
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Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 is greater than or equal to 5.
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous. See Example 9.
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 7 is greather than -1.
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 13 - 3 is less than or equal to 10.
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 25s⁴ - 9t²
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. 2√3 + 5√3