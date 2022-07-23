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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 83
Chapter 1, Problem 83

Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (x/y + y/x) / (x/y − y/x)

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Rewrite the complex fraction clearly as a division of two fractions: the numerator is \(\frac{x}{y} + \frac{y}{x}\) and the denominator is \(\frac{x}{y} - \frac{y}{x}\).
Find a common denominator for the fractions in both the numerator and denominator. For each, the common denominator is \(xy\), so rewrite each fraction accordingly: \(\frac{x}{y} = \frac{x^2}{xy}\) and \(\frac{y}{x} = \frac{y^2}{xy}\).
Combine the fractions in the numerator and denominator separately by adding or subtracting the numerators over the common denominator \(xy\): numerator becomes \(\frac{x^2 + y^2}{xy}\) and denominator becomes \(\frac{x^2 - y^2}{xy}\).
Rewrite the complex fraction as a division of two fractions: \(\frac{\frac{x^2 + y^2}{xy}}{\frac{x^2 - y^2}{xy}}\). Then, apply the rule for dividing fractions by multiplying the numerator by the reciprocal of the denominator.
Simplify the resulting expression by canceling the common denominator \(xy\) and express the final simplified form as \(\frac{x^2 + y^2}{x^2 - y^2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Fractions

A complex fraction is a fraction where the numerator, denominator, or both contain fractions themselves. Simplifying complex fractions involves rewriting them as a single simple fraction by finding common denominators or multiplying numerator and denominator by the least common denominator.
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Dividing Complex Numbers

Fraction Addition and Subtraction

Adding or subtracting fractions requires a common denominator. Once denominators match, numerators are combined accordingly. This process is essential when simplifying expressions that involve sums or differences of fractions.
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Solving Linear Equations with Fractions

Algebraic Manipulation of Variables

When variables appear in fractions, it is important to treat them as algebraic expressions, applying rules of multiplication, division, and factoring carefully. Simplifying expressions with variables requires attention to domain restrictions and proper handling of terms.
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Equations with Two Variables
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