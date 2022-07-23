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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 27
Chapter 1, Problem 27

Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = |-½ x|

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1
Recognize that the function is given by \(h(x) = | -\frac{1}{2} x |\). The absolute value means the output is always non-negative, regardless of the sign inside the absolute value.
Simplify the expression inside the absolute value. Since \(| -a | = |a|\), rewrite the function as \(h(x) = \left| -\frac{1}{2} x \right| = \frac{1}{2} |x|\).
Understand the basic shape of \(h(x) = \frac{1}{2} |x|\). This is a V-shaped graph with its vertex at the origin \((0,0)\), opening upwards.
Plot key points by choosing values of \(x\) (for example, \(x = -2, -1, 0, 1, 2\)) and calculating \(h(x) = \frac{1}{2} |x|\). This will help you sketch the graph accurately.
Draw the graph by connecting the points with two straight lines forming a V shape, with the vertex at the origin and slopes of \(\frac{1}{2}\) for \(x > 0\) and \(-\frac{1}{2}\) for \(x < 0\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function outputs the non-negative magnitude of a number or expression. Graphically, it creates a 'V' shape because all negative inputs are reflected as positive outputs, ensuring the function's values are always zero or positive.
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Linear Functions and Slope

A linear function has the form f(x) = mx + b, where m is the slope indicating the steepness and direction of the line. In h(x) = |-½ x|, the inner function is linear with slope -½, which affects the rate of change before applying the absolute value.
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Graphing Transformations

Graphing transformations involve shifting, reflecting, stretching, or compressing the base graph. Here, the negative slope inside the absolute value reflects the line across the y-axis before the absolute value makes all outputs positive, resulting in a 'V' shaped graph with specific steepness.
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