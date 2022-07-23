Textbook Question
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = |-½ x|
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Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = |-½ x|
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.
Find each square root. See Example 1. √-121
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3.
(3x - 1)/4 + (x + 3)/6 = 3
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -12.31 - (-2.13)
Concept Check Let A = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6}, B = {1, 3, 5,}, C = {1, 6}, and D = {4}. Find each set. a. A ∩ D b. B ∩ C c. B ∩ A d. C ∩ A