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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 27
Chapter 1, Problem 27

Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (4.5, 7)

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Start by understanding the coordinate system: the horizontal axis is the x-axis and the vertical axis is the y-axis.
Locate the x-coordinate of the point, which is 4.5. Move 4.5 units to the right from the origin (0,0) along the x-axis because it is positive.
Next, locate the y-coordinate of the point, which is 7. From the position at x = 4.5, move 7 units upward along the y-axis because it is positive.
Mark the point where these two movements intersect on the coordinate plane. This is the point (4.5, 7).
Determine the quadrant: since both x and y are positive, the point lies in Quadrant I.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordinate Plane and Axes

The coordinate plane consists of two perpendicular lines called axes: the x-axis (horizontal) and the y-axis (vertical). Points are represented as ordered pairs (x, y), where x indicates the horizontal position and y indicates the vertical position relative to the origin (0,0).
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Plotting Points

To plot a point like (4.5, 7), start at the origin, move 4.5 units along the x-axis, then move 7 units parallel to the y-axis. This locates the exact position of the point on the coordinate plane.
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Quadrants of the Coordinate Plane

The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants based on the signs of x and y values: Quadrant I (+, +), Quadrant II (-, +), Quadrant III (-, -), and Quadrant IV (+, -). Identifying the quadrant helps understand the point's location relative to the axes.
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