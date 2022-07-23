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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 32
Chapter 1, Problem 32

Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Rational numbers

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1
Recall that rational numbers are numbers that can be expressed as a fraction \( \frac{p}{q} \) where \( p \) and \( q \) are integers and \( q \neq 0 \). This includes integers, fractions, and terminating or repeating decimals.
Examine each element of the set \( A = \{-6, -\frac{12}{4}, -\frac{5}{8}, -\sqrt{3}, 0, \frac{1}{4}, 1, 2\pi, 3, \sqrt{12} \} \) to determine if it can be written as a fraction of integers.
Identify \( -6 \) as rational because it is an integer, which can be written as \( \frac{-6}{1} \).
Simplify \( -\frac{12}{4} \) to \( -3 \), which is also an integer and therefore rational.
Recognize \( -\frac{5}{8} \), \( 0 \), \( \frac{1}{4} \), \( 1 \), and \( 3 \) as rational numbers since they are either fractions or integers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Numbers

Rational numbers are numbers that can be expressed as the quotient of two integers, where the denominator is not zero. This includes integers, fractions, and finite or repeating decimals. For example, 1/2, -3, and 0.75 are rational, while numbers like √3 or π are not.
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Set Membership and Classification

Understanding set membership involves determining whether an element belongs to a particular set based on its properties. Classifying numbers into sets like rational or irrational requires analyzing their form and characteristics, such as whether they can be expressed as a fraction or not.
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Simplification of Expressions

Simplifying expressions, such as fractions or radicals, helps identify the nature of numbers. For example, simplifying -12/4 to -3 or √12 to 2√3 clarifies whether the number is rational or irrational, aiding in accurate classification within sets.
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