Textbook Question
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
2x + 3y = 5
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For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
2x + 3y = 5
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. |-8 - 6|
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2 - |-4|
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. x = y⁶
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = x²
Find the square of each radical expression. See Example 2. √2 /3