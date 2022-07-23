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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 33
Chapter 1, Problem 33

Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2 - |-4|

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1
Identify the absolute value expression in the problem: \(|-4|\). Recall that the absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, always non-negative.
Calculate the absolute value: \(|-4| = 4\) because -4 is 4 units away from zero.
Rewrite the original expression by replacing the absolute value with its value: \(-2 - 4\).
Perform the subtraction operation: subtract 4 from -2.
Express the final simplified form of the expression after subtraction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, always expressed as a non-negative value. For example, |-4| equals 4 because -4 is four units away from zero.
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Order of Operations

Order of operations dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations are performed. Absolute value is evaluated before addition or subtraction, so |-4| must be calculated before subtracting it from -2.
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Addition and Subtraction of Integers

Adding or subtracting integers involves combining positive and negative numbers on the number line. Understanding how to handle negative signs and subtract values is essential to correctly compute expressions like -2 - 4.
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