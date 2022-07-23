Textbook Question
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
2x + 3y = 5
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For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
2x + 3y = 5
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Rational numbers
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Irrational numbers
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. |-8 - 6|
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2 - |-4|
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. x = y⁶