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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 33
Chapter 1, Problem 33

For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = x²

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the equation given, which is \(y = x^{2}\). This is a quadratic function where \(y\) is the square of \(x\). The graph of this equation is a parabola opening upwards.
Step 2: To create a table of ordered pairs, choose at least three values for \(x\). For example, select \(x = -1\), \(x = 0\), and \(x = 1\).
Step 3: Calculate the corresponding \(y\) values by substituting each \(x\) into the equation \(y = x^{2}\). For \(x = -1\), compute \(y = (-1)^{2}\); for \(x = 0\), compute \(y = 0^{2}\); and for \(x = 1\), compute \(y = 1^{2}\).
Step 4: Write the ordered pairs as \((x, y)\) using the values found in Step 3. These pairs will be points on the graph of the equation.
Step 5: To graph the equation, plot the ordered pairs on the coordinate plane and draw a smooth curve through these points forming a parabola opening upwards. You can also choose additional \(x\) values to get more points for a more accurate graph.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Equation y = x²

The equation y = x² represents a quadratic function where the output y is the square of the input x. This creates a parabola opening upwards, symmetric about the y-axis. Recognizing this form helps in predicting the shape and behavior of the graph.
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Introduction to Parametric Equations

Creating Ordered Pairs from an Equation

To find ordered pairs (x, y) that satisfy y = x², select values for x and compute y by squaring x. This process generates points on the graph, which can be tabulated to visualize the function's behavior and assist in plotting.
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Graphing Quadratic Functions

Graphing y = x² involves plotting the ordered pairs on a coordinate plane and connecting them smoothly to form a parabola. Understanding key features like the vertex at (0,0) and symmetry helps in accurately sketching the curve.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.

2x + 3y = 5

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Textbook Question

Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Rational numbers

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Textbook Question

Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Irrational numbers

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Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. |-8 - 6|

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Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2 - |-4|

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. x = y⁶

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