Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.2.91
Chapter 1, Problem R.2.91

Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -4(9 - 8) + (-7) (2)³

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, simplify the expression inside the parentheses. Calculate the value of \(9 - 8\).
Next, evaluate the exponentiation part of the expression. Calculate \$2^3$.
Multiply the results from the previous steps by their respective coefficients: multiply \(-4\) by the result of \(9 - 8\), and multiply \(-7\) by the result of \$2^3$.
After performing the multiplications, add the two products together to combine the terms.
Finally, simplify the sum to get the value of the entire expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Order of Operations

The order of operations dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations are performed: parentheses first, then exponents, followed by multiplication and division, and finally addition and subtraction. This ensures consistent and correct evaluation of expressions.
Recommended video:
04:12
Algebraic Operations on Vectors

Exponents

Exponents represent repeated multiplication of a base number. For example, 2³ means multiplying 2 by itself three times (2 × 2 × 2 = 8). Understanding exponents is essential for correctly simplifying expressions involving powers.
Recommended video:
4:28
Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Multiplication of Negative Numbers

Multiplying negative numbers follows specific rules: a negative times a positive yields a negative, and a negative times a negative yields a positive. Recognizing these rules helps accurately simplify expressions with negative coefficients.
Recommended video:
5:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 3(m - 4) - 2(m + 1)

593
views
Textbook Question

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 5/0

592
views
Textbook Question

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. (-4⁄5) / (-3⁄5)

596
views
Textbook Question

Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. a + 7a

611
views
Textbook Question

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 2𝝅/( 2⁄3) (Leave 𝝅 in the answer.)

526
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -8 + (-4) (-6) ÷ 12 4 - (-3)

619
views