Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 3(m - 4) - 2(m + 1)
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Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 3(m - 4) - 2(m + 1)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 5/0
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. (-4⁄5) / (-3⁄5)
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. a + 7a
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 2𝝅/( 2⁄3) (Leave 𝝅 in the answer.)
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -8 + (-4) (-6) ÷ 12 4 - (-3)