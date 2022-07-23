Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -4(9 - 8) + (-7) (2)³
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Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -4(9 - 8) + (-7) (2)³
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 3/8 ( 16/9 y + 32/27 z - 40/9 )
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 3(m - 4) - 2(m + 1)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. (-4⁄5) / (-3⁄5)
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. a + 7a
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -8 + (-4) (-6) ÷ 12 4 - (-3)