Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -4(9 - 8) + (-7) (2)³
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Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -4(9 - 8) + (-7) (2)³
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 3/8 ( 16/9 y + 32/27 z - 40/9 )
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 3(m - 4) - 2(m + 1)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 5/0
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. (-4⁄5) / (-3⁄5)
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = (x + 4)² is obtained by shifting the graph of y = x² to the ___ 4 units.