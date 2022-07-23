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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 25
Chapter 1, Problem 25

Find each square root. See Example 1. √-121

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1
Recognize that the square root of a negative number involves imaginary numbers because the square root of a negative number is not defined in the set of real numbers.
Recall the definition of the imaginary unit \(i\), where \(i = \sqrt{-1}\), so \(\sqrt{-a} = i\sqrt{a}\) for any positive real number \(a\).
Rewrite the expression \(\sqrt{-121}\) as \(\sqrt{-1 \times 121}\) to separate the negative sign from the positive number.
Apply the property of square roots to write \(\sqrt{-121} = \sqrt{-1} \times \sqrt{121}\).
Substitute \(\sqrt{-1}\) with \(i\) and simplify \(\sqrt{121}\) to get the expression in terms of \(i\) and a real number.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Imaginary Numbers

Imaginary numbers extend the real number system to include the square roots of negative numbers. The imaginary unit 'i' is defined such that i² = -1, allowing us to express √-121 as 11i.
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Introduction to Complex Numbers

Square Roots of Negative Numbers

The square root of a negative number cannot be found within the real numbers. Instead, it is expressed using imaginary numbers, where √-a = √a × i for any positive real number a.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Simplifying Square Roots

Simplifying square roots involves factoring the number under the root into perfect squares and other factors. For example, √121 = 11, so √-121 = 11i by combining the imaginary unit with the simplified root.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
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