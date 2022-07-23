Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -12.31 - (-2.13)

Textbook Question
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = |-½ x|
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Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = |-½ x|
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.
Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (4.5, 7)
Find each square root. See Example 1. √-121
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3.
5/6x - 2x + 4/3 = 5/3
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3.
(3x - 1)/4 + (x + 3)/6 = 3