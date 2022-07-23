Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.2.105
Chapter 1, Problem R.2.105

Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6 • 12 + 6 • 15 = 6(12 + 15)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Observe the given expression: \(6 \cdot 12 + 6 \cdot 15 = 6(12 + 15)\).
Notice that the number 6 is multiplied by both 12 and 15 separately on the left side.
On the right side, 6 is factored out and multiplied by the sum of 12 and 15 inside the parentheses.
This illustrates the Distributive Property, which states that for any real numbers \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\): \(a \cdot b + a \cdot c = a(b + c)\).
Therefore, the property shown is the Distributive Property of multiplication over addition.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distributive Property

The distributive property states that multiplying a number by a sum is the same as multiplying the number by each addend separately and then adding the products. In algebraic form, a(b + c) = ab + ac. This property is fundamental for simplifying expressions and solving equations.
Recommended video:
2:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Multiplication over Addition

This concept highlights how multiplication interacts with addition, allowing the factor outside the parentheses to be distributed to each term inside. It ensures that operations are performed correctly and consistently, preserving equality in expressions.
Recommended video:
3:47
Coterminal Angles on the Unit Circle

Algebraic Expression Simplification

Simplifying algebraic expressions involves applying properties like distributive, associative, and commutative to rewrite expressions in simpler or more useful forms. Recognizing these properties helps in manipulating and solving equations efficiently.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. 3p - 2r

554
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. (q + r)/ (q + p)

520
views
Textbook Question

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 0/(-8)

645
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 12 + 3 • 4

576
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 10 - (4y + 8)

583
views
Textbook Question

Find the given distances between points P, Q, R, and S on a number line, with coordinates -4, -1, 8, and 12, respectively. See Example 3. d (Q, R)

587
views