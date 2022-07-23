Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. 3p - 2r
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Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. 3p - 2r
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. (q + r)/ (q + p)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 0/(-8)
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 12 + 3 • 4
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 10 - (4y + 8)
Find the given distances between points P, Q, R, and S on a number line, with coordinates -4, -1, 8, and 12, respectively. See Example 3. d (Q, R)