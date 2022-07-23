Textbook Question
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
2x + 3y = 5
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For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
2x + 3y = 5
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Rational numbers
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. |-8 - 6|
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. -4 (2x - 6) + 8x = 5x + 24 + x
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = -√-x
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Integers