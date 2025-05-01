Problem L2.1a
Predict the effects the following scenarios would have on glomerular filtration:
a. Having excess proteins in the blood, increasing colloid osmotic pressure
Problem L2.1b
Predict the effects the following scenarios would have on glomerular filtration:
b. Having low arterial blood pressure (hypotension)
Problem L2.1c
Predict the effects the following scenarios would have on glomerular filtration:
c. Having high arterial blood pressure (hypertension)
Problem L2.2
Trace the pathway taken by a molecule of urea through the kidney from the glomerulus to the renal pelvis if the urea is recycled.
Problem L2.3
Explain why urinary tract infections, which involve the urethra and urinary bladder, are much more common in females than males.
Problem L2.4
Why must the kidneys establish a concentration gradient in the interstitial fluid of the renal medulla in order to produce concentrated urine?
Problem L3.A1a
Drugs that treat hypertension, or high blood pressure, have the following actions. Discuss the specific effect that each drug will have on the kidneys.
a. Blocking the action of aldosterone on the kidneys
Problem L3.A1b
Drugs that treat hypertension, or high blood pressure, have the following actions. Discuss the specific effect that each drug will have on the kidneys.
b. Blocking the receptor for angiotensin-II on blood vessels and in the renal tubule cells
Problem L3.A1c
Drugs that treat hypertension, or high blood pressure, have the following actions. Discuss the specific effect that each drug will have on the kidneys.
c. Blocking the Na+/Cl−/2K+ transport pumps in the thick ascending limb of the nephron loop
Problem L3.A2
Mr. Wu is a patient with kidney disease who presents to your clinic for monitoring. You notice on his chart that his GFR was estimated through inulin administration to be about 35 ml/min. What does this tell you about the health of his kidneys? Mr. Wu is taking a medication that is normally excreted from the body in the urine. You order blood work and find that the concentration of this medication in his plasma is much higher than normal. How does his decreased GFR explain the elevated level of medication in his plasma?
Problem L3.A3
Deana is a 4-year-old girl with a rare genetic defect that causes the Na+/glucose symporters in the proximal tubule to reabsorb fewer glucose and sodium ions than normal. Predict the effects this defect will have on the composition and volume of Deana's urine. Explain why you would expect to see increased activity of the tubuloglomerular feedback and the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system in Deana's kidneys.
Problem L3.B1
Explain how each of the drugs in question 1 from this section would lower blood pressure.
Problem L3.B2
What might it mean if you found a high concentration of urobilinogen in your patient's urine? (Hint: Consider the source of urobilinogen.)
Problem 1
What are the four main organs of the urinary system?
Problem 2
Which of the following is not a physiological process carried out by the kidneys?
a. Blood pressure regulation
b. Tubular reabsorption
c. Tubular secretion
d. Glomerular filtration
e. All of the above are physiological processes carried out by the kidneys.
Problem 3a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. The kidneys are retroperitoneal and covered by three layers of connective tissue.
Problem 3b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. Internally, the kidneys consist of an outer renal medulla, a middle renal pelvis, and an inner renal cortex.
Problem 3c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The first capillary bed of the kidneys is the peritubular capillaries, which are fed by the afferent arteriole and drained by the efferent arteriole.
Problem 3d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. Filtrate flows from the renal corpuscle to the distal tubule, the nephron loop, the proximal tubule, and into the collecting system.
Problem 4
Cortical and juxtamedullary nephrons differ in the:
a. Lengths of their nephron loops
b. Structure of the capillaries surrounding them
c. Structure of their renal corpuscles
d. Both a and b are correct
e. Both b and c are correct
Problem 5
Describe the structure of the filtration membrane.
Problem 6
Which of the following substances would pass through the filtration membrane to become part of the filtrate under normal circumstances? (Circle all that apply.)
a. Sodium ions
b. Albumin
c. Glucose
d. Erythrocytes
e. Leukocytes
f. Amino acids
g. Urea
Problem 7a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. Sodium ions and glucose are cotransported into the proximal tubule cell by secondary active transport.
Problem 7b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. The distal tubule reabsorbs sodium ions and secretes potassium and hydrogen ions in response to ADH.
Problem 7c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. Sodium ion reabsorption creates a gradient that helps drive the reabsorption of water and many other solutes from the proximal tubule.
Problem 7d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. ADH triggers water reabsorption from the nephron loop.
Problem 7e
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. Obligatory water reabsorption occurs in the distal tubule and collecting system.
Problem 8
Fill in the blanks for the following statements:
a. When the GFR decreases, the macula densa releases chemicals to______ the afferent arteriole.
b. The sympathetic nervous system______ the blood vessels supplying the kidney _____ to the glomerular filtration rate.
c. The enzyme _____ is released by JG cells in response to a decrease in the GFR.
d. The enzyme ______ converts angiotensin-I to angiotensin-II.
e. Generally, angiotensin-II______ systemic blood pressure while _____ the GFR.
Problem 9
Which of the following is false about the GFR?
a. The GFR averages about 120 ml/min
b. The GFR increases when the afferent arteriole dilates
c. The GFR decreases when the efferent arteriole constricts
d. The GFR decreases when the afferent arteriole constricts
Problem 10
The route by which substances are reabsorbed by crossing through the cells of the renal tubule and collecting system is known as the:
a. Paracellular route
b. Transcellular route
c. Primary active transport route
d. Facultative route
